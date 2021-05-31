Mrs. Carlile and Mrs. Lemler’s Bayfield Elementary School fourth grade class celebrated Arbor Day May 20 by planting five ornamental trees at the Gil Larsen trailhead to commemorate the passing of five notable residents of Bayfield: Jim Erickson, Carol Geisler, Jared Johnson, Art Ode and Mary Rice. The students were celebrating not just arbor day, but also Bayfield’s 21{sup}st{/sup} year as a Tree City designee.
Also attending the celebration of life were family members and Bayfield Mayor Gordy Ringberg, Superintendent of Schools Beth Paap, Washburn County Forester Kara Oikarinen, Tree Board members Jake Geisler and Susan Hedman and Bayfield City Forester Beth Cozzi.
Information provided by city of Bayfield.
