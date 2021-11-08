The StageNorth Groundlings invite you to come experience “Constellations,” a spellbinding romantic journey between a man and a woman. This play, directed by Lawrence Lee, features Heather Atherton and Chris Smiar.
“Constellations” opens Thursday, November 11 and runs Thursday through Sunday until November 21st. Show times are at 7:30 pm with a Sunday matinee at 2:00.
This 2012 play was highly acclaimed by both British and American critics for the human warmth in the writing. The engaging plot references beekeeping, physics, adult relationships, and terminal illness.
The Groundlings have adopted strict COVID safety protocols to safeguard the health of the actors and community. Only patrons who can show proof of COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test result within the previous 72 hours will be permitted in the theater. You will be asked to show proof of vaccination or negative test results upon arrival. Without exception, all patrons must wear masks the entire time they are in the building. If you cannot or do not wish to show your card or if you are unwilling to wear a mask, you will not be allowed into the theater. Tickets will not be refunded.
Get your tickets early because seating is at less than 50% capacity to allow for social distancing.
Tickets can be purchased online by visiting thegroundlings.org.
