The BRICK Ministries and the Ashland County Aging Unit are among 237 state civic and charitable groups to receive $1 million in grant funding from the Green Bay Packer Foundation.
The BRICK Ministries received $4,000 to support its benevolence program while the Ashland County Aging Unit received $3,000 to assist with program supplies.
"We’re proud to award $1 million through our annual Packers Foundation grants this year, a year in which many nonprofits are seeing a greater need in their communities due to the pandemic,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “So many people from the recipient organizations are on the front lines, and we are inspired by them and honored to help as they continue to serve those in need every day.”
The awards are typically made at a luncheon in the Lambeau Field Atrium in December, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic this year’s grants were made earlier to assist organizations affected by the pandemic. This year’s grant cycle focused on organizations that will direct the funds toward the need areas of elderly, homelessness, human services and hunger.
Liz Seefeldt, directore of the BRICK, said the grant will help her organization continue serving more than 1,000 local residents from nearly 500 households annually, many of whom have lost jobs or income during the pandemic.
