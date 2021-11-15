The Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board has received a $2.2 million Worker Advancement Initiative grant from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
The Worker Advancement Initiative will serve people whose previous employment has not come back post-pandemic, as well as those who were not attached to or were not successful in the labor market prior to the pandemic, by offering subsidized employment and skills training opportunities with local employers. The program builds on the success of current transitional jobs programs in the state by launching a new, statewide effort to provide subsidized work opportunities to around 2,000 individuals. In Northwest Wisconsin, partners will serve 225 individuals through this grant.
Regionally, the board will implement this grant in partnership with Indianhead Community Action Agency, ManpowerGroup US Inc., Northcentral Technical College and Northwest Wisconsin CEP. Together, partners will deliver a wide range of services including paid work experiences, on-the-job training opportunities, hard and soft skill training and supportive services to address related barriers to employment.
Funding for the WAI comes from American Rescue Plan Act funds from the U.S. Department of Treasury through the Wisconsin Department of Administration. This funding allowed the Department of Workforce Development to award grants to the state’s 11 workforce development boards to provide subsidized employment and skills training opportunities to participants, including a focus on those who will be co-enrolled in Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act programs.
For more information about WAI, please contact Kristi Waits, Director of Special Projects, at kwaits@nwwib.com or 715-575-1235.
Information provided by Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board.
