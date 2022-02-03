CTA 50

Cast members rehearse “Godspell,” a play that will kick off the Chequamegon Theatre Association’s 50th season. Based on the Gospel according to Matthew, the performance features a comedic group of eccentric people who team up with Jesus to teach his lessons in a new age. (Contributed photo)

Chequamegon Theatre Association is sorry to announce that “Godspell” performances scheduled for Feb. 3-6 are canceled and have been rescheduled for Feb. 24-27. Tickets will be honored on the new dates. If you reserved tickets, seats will be held on the same day of the week you had reserved for the original performance date. If you pre-purchased tickets and are unable to attend, Moores on Main will provide a refund. If you find that these dates do not work for you, or you have questions regarding tickets please contact CTA at ctatheatre.org.

Auditions for “The Island of Dr. Libris” originally scheduled for this weekend have been rescheduled for Sunday, Feb. 13 and Monday, Feb. 14 at 6:30pm.

Information provided by Chequamegon Theatre Association. 

