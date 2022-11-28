...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY LATE EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow remains possible. Total snow accumulations of
4 to 7 inches possible. Locally higher amounts of 8 to 10 inches
possible in Ashland and Iron counties.
* WHERE...Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and
Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red
Cliff Band, the Bad River Reservation and the Lac Courte
Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday late evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Parker Paholke, 7, of Glidden tries to smile after telling Santa and Mrs. Claus what he wants for Christmas at Glidden’s Hometown Holiday Saturday. Rather than toys, Parker really did say that all he wants for Christmas is his two front teeth. (Tom Stankard/Staff photo)
A child watches horses pull a wagon full of people around Marion Park Saturday during Hometown Holiday in Glidden. (Tom Stankard/Staff photo)
