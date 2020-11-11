Regular customers may have a hard time distinguishing the second version Jack’s Burger Barn in Ashland from the old version — and new owners Waylon and Britney Pettitt want it that way.
When former owner Jackson Kysar announced in August that he was closing the West Main Street restaurant for good to take a construction job, fans flooded social media with laments — no more fresh-made burger-and-fry combos, no more friendly chitchat with the wait staff, no more delectable ice cream for desert.
The Pettitts reopened the eatery Nov. 1 with the primary goal of pleasing those old fans.
“Nothing really has changed,” Britney Pettitt said. “Our menu is the same, most of our staff is the same. We’ve only hired a couple of new people so far. We even get our food from the same places.”
“It’s the same old Burger Barn,” agreed Waylon. “We knew when he closed down it was a disappointment for the whole county, so we wanted to bring it back just the same as it was.”
Waylon and Britney might seem to be an unusual couple to run a small-town burger joint. Waylon is from Maryland where he got his sole restaurant experience working three years in high school at a food place. Britney, who graduated from Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College, has worked in nursing.
That the new owners even met is a bit of a romantic story. One day when Waylon was traveling to Michigan, he stopped for a while in Ashland and met Britney at the Sunset Beach Park where she was playing volleyball. Before long, they were married and when the chance to buy the Burger Barn came up, it was too good an opportunity to turn down. And what they lack in experience, they have been making up for with a single-minded dedication to make the restaurant work.
“We’ve been here every single day since we opened,” said Britney.
And Kysar has helped, too. He’s helping to connect the new owners with his social media audience, posting promotions to help draw customers.
The restaurant is following all of the required health and safety mandates, including a staff that is fully masked and hand sanitizer that is available at all the tables.
Before he sold the restaurant, Kysar reduced indoor seating to permit social distancing, and installed rustic booth dividers to further limit the odds of coronavirus spread.
An outsider might observe that this is the worst possible time to open a new restaurant: at the beginning of winter, the slowest time for visitor traffic, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, when people are being urged to stay home and not engage in social gatherings.
“It’s a risk, but I think it will be all right. This is a restaurant that has a good reputation, so we’d have to mess up pretty bad to have it not work out,” said Waylon. “And we aren’t going to mess up.”
He said that while business has been on the slow side, customers havesaid they were glad to see the restaurant back in business and were happy with its offerings.
“We have been sort of feeling it out as we go,” Waylon said. “We have some ideas that we want to work on, but due to COVID, we can’t do them until it clears up.” The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
