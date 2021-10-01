The Washburn Seed Exchange is looking for interested gardeners to participate for 2022. The Seed Exchange will be handled through the Washburn Public Library. The exchange is a network of people who share their unused seeds for other seeds they can use. Seeds can be harvested from plants, seeds from crops they no longer care to grow or leftover seeds they won’t be using. It’s open to experienced gardeners as well as new gardeners.
Two dates are tentatively scheduled for the exchange, one in November and the other at the end of January.
A Washburn Seed Exchange organizational meeting will be held Oct. 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Washburn Public Library.
The exchange is a great way to save money, find new varieties, promote biodiversity, share knowledge and build community.
For questions, please contact Jane Heim at 815-988-2628 or Kerry Cook-Lovlien at 715-292-3939.
Information provided by Washburn Seed Exchange.
