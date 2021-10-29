Seed swap

Jan. 29 is the officially designated National Seed Swap Day. The Washburn Seed Exchange Committee (under the sponsorship of the Washburn Public Library) is setting up on Jan. 29 to help you have the most productive garden ever.

If you have unused or unwanted seed packets from previous years, or if you have saved your own seeds, mark your calendars for swapping Jan. 29. Before that date, you are welcome to drop your seeds off at the Washburn Public Library. Put your labeled seeds in a box or sack with your name and phone number. We’ll do the rest!

Information provided by Washburn Seed Exchange.

