Enjoy a ranger talk at the all-accessible amphitheater at Stockton Island. Inhale the sweet scent of the flower beds at the Michigan Island Lighthouse. Stroll through history along the Sand Island Boardwalk. These classic Apostle Islands experiences and many more have one thing, or rather one person, in common: Erica Peterson.
Recently, Friends of the Apostle Islands, a Bayfield-based nonprofit, announced that Peterson was stepping down after nearly eight years as Board Chairwoman and will be replaced by Kelley Linehan.
During her tenure, Peterson was the guiding force behind the growth and development of the Friends into a valuable philanthropic partner for the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore.
“Erica transformed the Friends of the Apostle Islands from a good, small friends group, into a great one,” said Bob Krumenaker, who served as the Superintendent of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore for much of Peterson’s tenure.
Peterson said she saw her role as “an opportunity to give back to the park for all its beach walks, bog smells, wild storms, eagle sightings and night skies,” and in turn, “help steward its vital future.” And, she wanted to help make those same experiences available to all.
“The amphitheater at Stockton Island, as well as the viewing platform at Little Sand Bay, to name just two projects, would not have happened if it were not for Erica’s leadership,” Krumenaker said.
Peterson oversaw the role of Friends in celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, garnered the funds to allow the organization to hire its first executive directors, presided over the organization as it met and surpassed the milestone of raising over $500,000 in funds to support projects related to the park and was instrumental in the 2021 ceremony raising the flag of the Red Cliff Band of the Lake Superior Chippewa to a permanent installation over the park at Little Sand Bay.
Her efforts were recognized in many ways.
“Through her guidance this organization has seen exponential growth with a razor-sharp attention to our collective goals, Friends Vice-Board Chair Mark Weller said.
Lynne Dominy, the current superintendent of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, also recognizes her efforts, saying, “Thanks to the vision and leadership of Erica Peterson, FAINL now is in a place of long-term strength and sustainability.”
She received the 2021 Lake Superior Achievement Award for contributing significantly to the well being of Lake Superior and its peoples. Peterson led the volunteer efforts to maintain and beautify the gardens both at the Michigan Island lighthouse and at the Gaylord Nelson Gardens located on the grounds of the park headquarters.
“Erica’s leadership of the Friends of the Apostle Islands has resulted in a sea change for the organization, both inside and out,” incoming Board Chair Kelley Linehan said. “Her effort and dedication to the cause will help carry the Friends’ mission into the future, enhancing and assuring the appreciation and preservation of these wild and beautiful islands for years to come. Thank you.”
Peterson will remain on the Board of Directors of Friends and will continue to lend her vision, passion, energy, and flower-gardening skills to the islands she loves.
Information from Friends of the Apostle Islands.
