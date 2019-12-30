The AARP Foundation, Bayfield County Departmemt of Aging, the IRS and the state Department of Revenue are offering free tax preparation for individuals of all ages and income levels.
The help will be available at the Bayfield County Courthouse, 117 E. Fifth St., Washburn, on Tuesdays from Feb. 4 to April 14, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
This is a walk-in site with handicap and senior friendly parking available at the Sixth street entrance. Returns will be prepared on a first-come, first-served basis.
Tax preparation is provided by IRS certified volunteers. The following returns are out of scope. We will not prepare the following returns: married filing separately or final divorce in 2019; active military or international returns; part-year Wisconsin residents or state returns other than Wisconsin; small business returns with expenses exceeding $10,000 depreciation or losses; rental property; foreign or farm income; Schedule K with depreciation or deductible expenses.
Most other returns can be prepared including Homestead. If filing for Homestead, a copy of your tax bill or an original rent certificate completed by your landlord with no errors or alterations is required. In addition, if you are under age 62 and have no earned income, you must provide documentation of disability.
Documents required include: a picture ID, Social Security cards for all dependents, all income statements and a check with routing and account number if direct deposit or debit is requested. It is highly recommended to bring last year’s return.
For more information contact Jim at 715-779-3999.
Information provided by the AARP Foundation.
