Ashland, WI (54806)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.