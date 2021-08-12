Interested in getting you or your child a COVID-19 vaccine? Come to the Bayfield County Fair. There will be a clinic on Friday (12 - 8 p.m.), Saturday (12 - 6 p.m.) and Sunday (12 - 5 p.m.). If you get vaccinated for the first time at the fair, you can get reimbursed the cost of fair admission at the Fair Office.
The Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians also is offering free drive-up COVID testing Saturday, Aug. 14 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Community Health Center on Aiken Road. Organizers said 400 tests will be available
Information provided by Bayfield County Health Department.
