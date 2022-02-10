Four candidates are on the Feb. 15 primary ballot vying to become the next mayor of Ashland following Mayor Deb Lewis’s announcement that she would not seek another term.
The candidates are:
- Matthew MacKenzie, 64, a retired Department of Natural Resources warden and supervisor on the Ashland County Board
- David Mettille, 37, the communications director for a non-profit who serves on the Ashland Planning Commission
— Charles Ortman, 61, a retired Air Force linguist and analyst who serves on the Ashland City Council and Ashland County Board
- Richard J. Pufall, who did not respond to repeated interview requests for this story.
The Daily Press interviewed Ortman, Mettille and Mackenzie to give voters an idea of their views and plans.
The two top candidates will move to the spring election in April. The mayor makes $18,290, including benefits, per year.
Question: Why are you running?
Ortman: I ran once before. Glad I did. Looking back on it, I wasn’t prepared as I should have been. I think I have some good leadership skills I acquired in the service and want to solve some of the issues the city is struggling with, which mostly is not having enough money for the needs.
I’ve been on city council and county board for a number of years. I have a feel for how things get done and know the process. Have the maturity and leadership skills and think I have a good vision.
Mettille: I decided to run because so many people asked me to. I did some soul-searching. Ashland is the place I love, the place I call home. If that many people asked me to, I should.
MacKenzie: I had people ask me. Looking at things, I realize I’ve got skill sets that would be good for that direction. Why not? I got the time. I’m retired from my other work I used to do and want to serve my community.
Q: What qualifies you to be mayor?
Ortman: I think my experience in the political arena as councilor and board supervisor makes me qualified. Was in the Air Force for 20 years. I learned how government works. Had to learn how to get things done when a lot of different people have a say.
Mettille: I have experience. I have served Ashland in public service roles throughout my time here. Served as councilor, was council president twice. I have served on the Public Works Committee, the Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee. Currently, I serve on the Board of Review and the Planning Commission. I’m very well versed at what goes on at City Hall.
Folks know how I approach things. I have a good track record of making decisions while remembering that this is a city of 8,000 people and serve in their best interest. Folks know that I can do that.
MacKenzie: I have quite a bit of leadership training in the military. I’ve lived here a number of years now. I’ve spent quite a bit of time on county board, been on city council. Been on many committees in the city and public works planning commission. I’ve got strong awareness of the work that needs to be done.
With my background and time, I think I’d be a good fit for the city. Been on the county board for 20 years, council for three years. Got quite a lot time in law enforcement. I’m used to dealing with the public and providing a service.
Q: What would you hope to accomplish as mayor?
Ortman: We need to look at our water as the gift it is and find ways to retain every drop. We need to landscape to retain water. Slowing the flow and increasing the absorption of water will reduce pressure on our storm water system and help charge our aquifers. This approach will help alleviate damage from potential historic rain levels. I will work with the County Land and Water Conservation office to find ways to implement already developed strategies.
The western United States is in rough shape water-wise. Climate change is drastically changing the living environment of many places. Our area is relatively unaffected and is still a great place to live. I suspect as or if conditions worsen in other areas people will be moving to more livable areas like ours. We need a plan to welcome and integrate new people should this happen.
Mettille: Residents of Ashland need to trust and have faith in their local government again. Part of that is because so much happens that they’re not aware that they don’t get to see, that they’re told about after the fact. One of my biggest goals is throwing open those doors as I tried to do previously.
When I was on council, I held listening sessions and talked on social media all the time to get the word out about stuff. I would try to mend that gap between the people who make the town amazing.
MacKenzie: I want to lead by example. Be respectful, open, transparent.
I want to see support for tourism and host businesses. I’d like to see us make Ashland a destination, not a drive-though. Our history is important, and I’d like to see us showcase that some more because it’s what created the current charm of Ashland.
I want to support current businesses and economic development and see a larger, stronger business sector. Been on the Finance Committee. I know what sales tax does for our community. It helps us offset our other taxes, so if we could do anything to make that stronger, of course that helps us all.
Want to see us look at spending and the current landholdings the city has because we are in a crunch where we don’t have the ability to generate a lot more money.
Would like to see us get to the point where we don’t have a new assessment or new tax in town without first having a public hearing or a referendum to get a feel where people are on some of that stuff.
It all comes out of the same wallet, whether it’s the city, the county or the school district. If there are more things we can do together, we got to look at it.
Want to make it a top priority to fix our roads and the plowing plan for our residential streets. Think we do a wonderful job on some of that stuff, think we need to review it and make sure we’re meeting everyone’s needs.
Want to see us continue to address the sanitary sewers and the stormwater runoff concerns. Hopefully help improve the Lake Superior water quality and the protection of it. We have to remember that’s the water we drink. Whatever we can do to make it cleaner, we should.
Want to see us work on safety issues. We need to keep that as best we can and in a positive direction. Whatever we can do to make our community safer is going to attract people. We have a superior police and fire department.
Q: How would you address the city’s budget concerns?
Ortman: What we’re doing now isn’t working. If people treated their house how we treat the roads, we would be bulldozed and evicted. I want to make a plan that puts it on the debt levy. That’s the only tool we have without begging people through a referendum. I would like to figure out how much would we need to borrow against the debt levy to get the dire needs repaired. I don’t know that that’s going to be. My hair might stand on end. Want to look at it real hard and tell people what it is. Have public hearings about when it would end. At some point we have to pay for these things.
Mettille: We can have a lot of conversation. As mayor, I would push to begin budgeting process sooner than we do. Our city staff work hard and make really difficult decisions with the city budget. Councilors need to be involved in that process.
MacKenzie: As we look toward the future, we can look at reducing some things. If I were elected, I would look at making whatever savings we could. After all, a good portion of Ashland is in the poverty level and these taxes are not easy for all our neighbors to come up with.
Q: What is your stance on the recently passed wheel tax?
Ortman: Voted against the wheel tax, along with councilors Richard L. Pufall and Elizabeth Franek.
Mettille: I would have voted against the wheel tax. We can tell people if we want nice things, we have to pay from them. At the same time, the right answer is not always increasing taxes and fees. Understood both sides of the issue.
MacKenzie: No question about it. I was at the meeting and spoke out against. Biggest thing for me on that, communication on that could have been better. I think there’s better ways to raise the money that’s needed. The general debt levy would have been good solution.
It all comes out of the same wallet. If there are some way we can make it fair for everybody, no one loves paying their taxes, but most of us are reasonable people and realize it’s something we got to do.
