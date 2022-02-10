There are four candidates contending for a single at-large seat on the Washburn School Board. The list will be shortened down to two following the February 15 primary election, with the post to be decided at the April 5 spring general election. The candidates’ verbatim responses to a League questionnaire held Feb 9 are available at Vote411.com.
All four candidates completed a candidate’s interview with The Daily Press. They were asked identical sets of five questions related to their candidacies. The questions and their responses are printed below.
Why are you running for the Washburn Board of Education?
Edward Gruhl: I have some disagreement with some of the policies of the board. I wanted to push through some new policies in order to improve education. The first issue is to ask if the board is making decisions, should they agree with what the superintendent recommends or have the administration present alternatives and then have the board consider the alternatives and come to a concurrence.
Michael Wright: I think everyone has a responsibility to give back to society, and one of the best ways of doing that is to run for and serve in an elective office. I am at that point in my life where it is time to start giving back, and I want to do it. I was raised to believe if you are going to consider yourself a citizen and a patriot you have to give back, whether it is military service or elective office, or whatever. It is part of your duty as a citizen.
Tina Sopiwnik: I love our community and I love our schools; I think our schools do amazing things and I am really looking forward to strengthening the foundation that our schools have set over the past years into the next term of the school board.
John Thomas: I have a background in education; I have a degree in elementary education and have done teaching in elementary schools. When this initially came up that there was an opening on the school board, I offered to fill the position because I am qualified and capable. I feel I can fill the position, I have three kids in the schools, and I just thought that another voice on the board would be good.
What do you see as the most important issues facing the board?
Edward Gruhl: There are a number of them; the first issue is discipline in the classroom. I am suggesting that instead of ignoring visits to the office that a record be kept of visits and progressive discipline be instituted. There is actually a Wisconsin statute that says that a record has to be kept and transmitted to the office along with the student, but that isn’t done. Another issue is that I feel the board should make independent determinations on issues that come to the board, rather than agreeing with what the superintendent proposes, and rubber-stamping what the superintendent proposes.
Michael Wright: The recruiting and retention of good teachers is a very immediate need. We are looking at a shortage of teachers and substitutes as well. Right now it is almost impossible to find a sub. In most sectors of the economy you see wages going up, but not in education. We need to find a way to pay teachers more so we can recruit top-notch teachers to replace the top-notch teachers who are retiring.
Tina Sopiwnik: I think right now the most important things are coming out of the pandemic and going into the endemic, making sure that the students are supported, that our staff and teachers are supported and making sure we can get back into educating our students the most effective way possible.
John Thomas: Right now it is getting our kids back up to speed; our kids are falling behind every day and I don’t see that as the teacher’s fault for trying. It is the handicapping of the policies that the board has enforced currently that is causing students to fall behind and teachers to struggle even more. That is the biggest issue; to cut them loose and let them do their jobs.
Why are you the best-qualified candidate for the position?
Edward Gruhl: I have been a substitute teacher at the high school for six years; I’ve spent thousands of hours in the classroom. I taught full-time in a university for two years, and part-time at universities for 11 years, so I have a lot of background in teaching. I’ve taken all the courses for a PhD In education. I didn’t write the dissertation, but I studied all the material that a PhD in education studies. I am sensitive to the legal rules regarding education, because I am also a licensed attorney in the State of Wisconsin. I co-founded the Sea Scout group in Washburn and I fought against Xcel energy extending an unneeded transmission line into Washburn and have fought against the bottling of Lake Superior water.
Michael Wright: I know that John Thomas is sincerely conservative, and I know that Tina (Sopiwnik) is sincerely liberal. I am right in the middle. I am a moderate. I am not a Republican, I am not a Democrat, ‘I am an independent, although that kind of means a lot of things to a lot of people. I am just open to a whole range of ideas, and I don’t care where the ideas are coming from, I am just really open minded, and I feel like the board needs more diversity of opinion, more diversity of ideas, and that is what I offer.
Tina Sopiwnik: I have a lot of experience working with boards that are diverse, with varying opinions. I have used that experience with evidence-based decision-making. I prioritize collaboration and partnerships, whether it is with the school board and administration, in the community, or working with children directly.
John Thomas: I come from a background of education, so I understand what needs to happen to help with the kids’ education. I also have business experience and I’ve been able to turn businesses around, to take them from not being profitable to being profitable. I feel that would be a good asset with our board, with our school, to look at each scenario and say how can we help, what can we do to make this better for all parties involved. That would be a valuable asset for our schools.”
What direction should the school district be headed and how do you get there?
Edward Gruhl: The school board should be debating the direction that the school board takes and not merely rubber stamping the administration’s position. There are issues on discipline, on curriculum and meeting the needs of the students that need to be addressed.
Michael Wright: We need to focus on increasing enrollment. Act 10 forced rural schools in particular to behave like businesses, and Washburn has done a great job of adapting to that model, but there are only so many kids out there that you can recruit to open enroll, it’s a zero-sum game, schools are competing against each other, Ashland, Washburn, Bayfield in particular. What Washburn doesn’t have that other districts do have is an indoor athletic facility. We don’t even have an outdoor track, although we have a track team and a lot of kids participate. I think parents coming to the area and looking at the schools, they will look at Ashland and Drummond and say those are really nice looking schools, but they will look at Washburn and say where are the facilities here? That is what I advocate; figuring out how to improve our athletic facilities, because then we will have the whole suite of products to offer, to put it in a business sense.
Tina Sopiwnik: I think we have to capitalize and leverage the expertise of the existing staff that we have there and trust the processes that they know and can expand to teach in their classrooms. The school district is going to head in the direction of decreasing the education gap and the access and achievement gap for all our students and we are also going to capitalize on all of the amazing experiences and learning experiences of our community, and all the opportunities for environmental education, to make sure that our students are ready for the changing environment ahead of them. That is where I feel that I can really help, and the board direction is making sure we get that community support for students to really excel in the next phase of technology and environmental learning, and the technical experiences that Washburn is already been known for.
John Thomas: We need to bring the excellence back to our students. To catch them up from what they’ve lost over the past two years. The way to do that, is as an all hands on deck approach, the community needs to do all we can to right what is happening with our kids. We’ve go to make them confident to go back to school, so they are not worried if they can go to school today or not. Do I have to take a test every day to see if I am healthy or not, even though I am healthy? It’s messing with their minds and with their education, and we have to find a better way to do this.
