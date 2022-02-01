Voters are invited to watch two virtual candidate to prepare them for local Feb. 15 primary elections.
Ashland mayoral candidates Charles Ortman, Matthew MacKenzie and David Mettille will take part in a forum Monday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. organized by the League of Women Voters of Ashland and Bayfield Counties in conjunction with the Vaughn Library. People can submit questions for the candidates by emailing them to ashlandmayorforum@abcleaguevoters.org before Feb. 7. The forum can be viewed online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/737415061.
Three of the four candidates for the Washburn School Board race will participate in forum as well on Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. Candidates Tina Sopiwnik, John Thomas and Mike Wright will be participating, but a fourth candidate, Edward Guhl will be out of town and unavailable.
Questions can be submitted before Feb. 9 by emailing them to washburnschoolboardforum@abcleaguevoters.org.
To watch the forum, go to us02web.zoom.us/j/84544929233?pwd=TkhFbS9Rc2p0ekpLSUx1MnNnWFFSQT09, and enter the passcode 582135.
People can also submit questions during both forums using the question and answer tool.
The League of Women Voters has been hosting candidate forum for several years league president Anne Chartier pointed out.
“Doing so helps the community be informed at the time of the election and help them pick the candidate of their choice,” she said.
