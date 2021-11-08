The U.S. Forest Service will waive fees for all visitors at day-use recreation sites on Thursday, Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day.
Across the country, the fee waiver applies to many national forest picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads and visitor centers. In the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, the waiver applies to locations where visitors normally pay a day-use fee.
Veterans, Gold Star family members and active military personnel and their dependents are eligible for year-round free access to national forests and grasslands. Veterans Day is among a handful of days each year when free access is extended to everyone.
“We honor and thank our family members, friends and neighbors who have served our country,” said Forest Supervisor Paul Strong. “With gratitude, we’re happy to share this fee-free day for enjoying the many benefits that public lands provide.”
Fees for camping, cabin rentals, heritage expeditions or other permits still apply. Recreation sites operated by concessionaires will continue to charge fees unless the individual manager chooses to participate in the holiday waiver.
Most days of the year, visitors to the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest must pay a day-use fee of $5 per vehicle at most developed beaches, boat launches picnic areas and trailheads. The forest provides envelopes for making on-site payments. Visitors may purchase an annual vehicle pass for $30 through ranger district offices and local pass sale vendors.
The Forest Service manages 193 million acres of public lands and more than 3,000 world-class outdoor recreation areas, facilities and programs. Visitors may enjoy year-round, fee-free access to 98% of national forests and grasslands as well as two-thirds of developed recreation sites.
More information about the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest is available on the forest’s website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/cnnf/ or social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter.
Information provided by U.S. Forest Service.
