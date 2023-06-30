FoodMAIN

Washburn’s Sage Chavez was taught growing up to give back to the community. She has started a nonprfit, Hearts To End Hunger, that aims to bring meals to Bay-Area residents in need.

 Tom Stankard/Staff photo

Sage Chavez’s passion for helping those in need began with her great-grandmother who was known for feeding people who otherwise would have gone hungry.

Food1.jpg

Sage Chavez’s children help make tamales in her kitchen. She is passing on to them the lessons she learned about helping those who are less fortunate.
Food3.jpg

Volunteers for Stone Soup Café serve food to patrons for whatever price they can afford. Organizer Joel Langholz is working to establish it as a non-profit origination. =
  

