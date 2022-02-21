A sudden snow squall that brought blinding snow and strong winds was blamed for a five-vehicle chain-reaction crash in Bayfield County Friday.

Bayfield County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Andy Runice said no one was injured in in the pileup, which occurred at about 3:30 p.m. near Ranch Park Road on Highway 63 north of Mason.

“Everyone slowed down to about 10 or 15 mph because of the blowing snow. The vehicles were all hit from behind by other vehicles that were going at about the same speed, but just couldn’t see the car in front of them,” he said.

Runice credited the low speeds involved in the collision for preventing any serious injuries. He said visibility at the scene was zero at the time of the crash that closed the highway for about an hour.

“I was out there, and the snow was blowing so hard that it was like being hit by sand,” he said. “It was miserable.”

Owners of the vehicles and their passengers, who ranged in age from 20 to 73, were transported to the nearby Mason Ambulance barn where they were assessed by emergency medical personnel and released.

Runice said they were moved as a group to get them out of the storm and off the highway as a precautionary measure to ensure any additional vehicles didn’t hit anyone. Once the vehicles were pushed to the side of the road, the highway was reopened, he said.

