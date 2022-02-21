...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 7 to 13
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Wisconsin and east central and
northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a prolonged period of snow
with two main waves. The first is moving through this afternoon
into this evening with a break in snow intensity tonight. The
second will occur on Tuesday with the snow diminishing in
intensity Tuesday night. The snow should be dry and fluffy.Gusty
winds will cause some blowing and drifting as well.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
A sudden snow squall that brought blinding snow and strong winds was blamed for a five-vehicle chain-reaction crash in Bayfield County Friday.
Bayfield County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Andy Runice said no one was injured in in the pileup, which occurred at about 3:30 p.m. near Ranch Park Road on Highway 63 north of Mason.
“Everyone slowed down to about 10 or 15 mph because of the blowing snow. The vehicles were all hit from behind by other vehicles that were going at about the same speed, but just couldn’t see the car in front of them,” he said.
Runice credited the low speeds involved in the collision for preventing any serious injuries. He said visibility at the scene was zero at the time of the crash that closed the highway for about an hour.
“I was out there, and the snow was blowing so hard that it was like being hit by sand,” he said. “It was miserable.”
Owners of the vehicles and their passengers, who ranged in age from 20 to 73, were transported to the nearby Mason Ambulance barn where they were assessed by emergency medical personnel and released.
Runice said they were moved as a group to get them out of the storm and off the highway as a precautionary measure to ensure any additional vehicles didn’t hit anyone. Once the vehicles were pushed to the side of the road, the highway was reopened, he said.
