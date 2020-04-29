Second-grade students from Lake Superior Elementary School in Ashland got the opportunity to go to the Great Lakes Aquarium in Duluth, Minn., in early March. Through the help of staff from Rivers2Lake they were able to learn about water erosion, fish adaptations and facts about Lake Superior. Funding for this trip was provided by the Great Lakes Aquarium and the Ashland Education Fund.

Information provided by Lake Superior Elementary School.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments