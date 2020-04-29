Weather Alert

...AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING... AREAS OF FOG, SOME DENSE, WILL CONTINUE THIS MORNING. EXPECT THE LOWEST VISIBILITY ALONG THE SOUTH SHORE OF LAKE SUPERIOR. THE VISIBILITY HAS BEEN FROM A QUARTER TO HALF MILE IN ASHLAND AND IRONWOOD. OTHER AREAS ALONG THE SOUTH SHORE WILL LIKELY EXPERIENCE FOG THIS MORNING, INCLUDING HIGHWAY 2. IF YOU'RE DRIVING THIS MORNING, SLOW DOWN AND ALLOW EXTRA TIME.