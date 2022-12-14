...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves
3 to 6 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Sand Island
to Bayfield WI and Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow and patchy freezing drizzle. Additional snow
accumulations of one to two inches in northeast Minnesota.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph near Lake Superior.
* WHERE...Northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road
conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
A fire that started Friday at 711 11th Ave. W. left owners Ryan Wilmer and Bethany Pupp homeless. While the exterior of the duplex is undamaged, the fire gutted the interior of their half of the dwelling (Tom Stankard/Staff photo)
