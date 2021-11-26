ASHLAND — This is the season of giving and residents have an opportunity to help make it unforgettable for local children.
A 30-year–long tradition continues as the Ashland Fire Department again is asking people to drop off new, unwrapped toys at the fire station at 217 E. Sixth St. and at Walmart.
Cash or check donations are accepted year-round at the fire station. The toy drive is now a nonprofit and all donations are tax-deductible. Checks can be sent, payable to the Ashland Toy Drive.
To sign up a child under age 12 to receive a toy, call to 715-292-6400 extension 1 or 2 by Dec. 9.
Toys will be distributed Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Bretting Community Center, 400 W. Fourth Ave.
For more information, call 715-682-7052.
