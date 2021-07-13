It was a great day on the water for Fe University students who learned about aquatic invasive species and the health of a lake in June with Iron County Land and Water Conservation Department Specialist Zach Wilson. Wilson will guide two more water field trips on July 28 and Aug. 19, and slots still are open for students.
On July 28 the Iron County Loon and Lake Study is the topic. For over 20 years the Iron County Land and Water Conservation Department has been studying the relationship between the common loon and Northwoods lakes. Learn about their research on how conservation efforts have helped loons hatch 74 loon chicks.
The Aug. 19 paddle will be on the Turtle Flambeau Flowage to assess the invasion of purple loosestrife. With its 14,000 acres of water, over 212 miles of shoreline, 195 islands, 95% publicly owned, and the highest concentration of breeding eagles and loons in the state, the Turtle Flambeau Flowage Scenic Waters Area is the crown jewel of the state. Unfortunately, it also has the wetland invasive purple loosestrife. For more than 10 years a group of conservation-minded individuals have been fighting this invasive. Join the class to learn about their efforts.
Requirements for these field trips are minimal. No hiking is involved, and canoes and gear for the easy paddles will be provided. Each session is limited to eight participants.
Wilson is the conservation specialist for the Iron County Land and Water Conservation Department. He received a degree in outdoor education and natural history from Northland College. He coordinates the Woods & Waters project for Iron County high school students studying the ecology of the American marten and common loon, multiple citizen science monitoring projects and aquatic and terrestrial invasive species education programs.
The fee for each water field trip is $20. To register, pick up a form at the Mercer Library or download one from the website, www.feuniversity.org.
Information provided by Fe University.
