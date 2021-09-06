Relive the history of Hurley through a lecture and bike ride offered by historians Paul Sturgul and Cathy Techtmann with Fe University. Join Sturgul as he presents the Frontier Days of Hurley on Monday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Iron County Historical Museum, 303 Iron St., Hurley. Then on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 9 a.m., Techtmann will guide a bike tour to discover the flora and fauna of the area with information on the history of the railroads. Meet at Sharon’s Coffee shop to take a slow, three-hour ride on the Iron Bell trail. Register for both the lecture and the bike ride, $25, or lecture only, $10.
A second Fe University class, the Bill of Rights of the U.S. Constitution with Sam Filippo uis offered via Zoom on Wednesdays, Sept. 2 through Oct. 13 from 4-6 p.m. With so much going on in politics these days, it is more important than ever for American citizens to understand the origin and evolution of our founding documents. Course fee is $30.
Registration is required for both classes. Scholarships are available. More details on these classes and how to register can be found on the Fe University website, www.feuniversity.org or by calling 906-285-7517 or 715-561-3098.
Information provided by Fe University.
