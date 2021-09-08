FeU

Take a beautiful fall-color stroll with John Bates in the new Terra Mater Nature Preserve. This one-time Fe University class (Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. to noon) offers a unique opportunity to see this diverse piece of land that is currently a private preserve.

Naturalist, author and educator Bates will lead participants on a three-mile hike along 4,000 feet of shoreline, from Fisher Lake to the Turtle River, visiting a 24-acre quaking bog, cedar swamp and cedar forest. The flat to undulating terrain will make for a lovely walk. Participants will meet at the Mercer Public Library to arrange transportation to the location.

Bates has a master’s degree in environmental science and is the author of nine books and a contributor to seven others, all of which focus on the natural history of the Northwoods. He has worked as a naturalist in Wisconsin’s Northwoods for over 30 years. His new book, “Wisconsin’s Wild Lakes: A Guide to the Last Undeveloped Natural Lakes,” will be released this fall.

The fee for Terra Mater Nature Preserve Hike is $15. Class size is limited to 12 students and registration is required. Register online at www.feuniversity.org.

Information provided by Fe University.

