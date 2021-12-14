Celebrate the beautiful Northwoods and embark on a new outdoor activity — or improve your technique — with a cross-country skiing class from Fe University. Students will glide out onto MECCA’s freshly groomed ski trails with experienced instructor Chad McGrath. Develop confidence and slip-slide alongside fellow students in the fun and laid-back classes Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 4, 6, 11 and 13, from 1-2:30 p.m. Classes will be held at MECCA Ski Trail in Mercer, 4686 Fierick Road.
The class will introduce students to both types of Nordic skiing: striding and skating, and how to use basic ski equipment and dress for the occasion. McGrath will help students conquer those twin terrors of beginning skiers: going up and coming back down hills.Learn how to herringbone, side-step, and snowplow and more.
McGrath has been a ski instructor for more than 25 years. In addition to guiding ski groups on treks through the Porcupine Mountains, he has skied the SISU race several times and the American Birkebeiner on 14 occasions.
The fee for the class is $30, with a $5 discount for those who register by Dec. 28. Rent skis for $5 per session.
Register online: visit feuniversity.org and pay via PayPal, providing your email and the class you are registering for in the Notes field, or register by mail: download a registration form at feuniversity.org or pick one up at Mercer Library. Mail completed form and registration to: Fe University, PO Box 63, Hurley, WI 54534. Questions about registration? Call 906-285-7517 or 715-862-0210.
Information provided by Fe University.
