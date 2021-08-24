Understanding the Bill of Rights is an important part of being an American citizen. In the Fe University class The Bill of Rights: Its Origins and Evolution, Sam Filippo will guide students into constitutional waters over four Wednesdays (Sept. 22-Oct. 13, 4-6 p.m.) via Zoom. In the four sessions, students will learn the origins and history of the first 10 amendments to the U.S. Constitution and their guaranties of due process and equal protection of the law in accordance with the thirteenth, fourteenth and fifteenth amendments.
The class will begin with the historical origins of the Bill of Rights, from the Magna Carta to 1791. Each session will build upon the amendments: the First Amendment’s five freedoms, the Second Amendment’s right to bear arms, and the third and fourth amendments’ delineation of citizens’ right to ownership and use of their property without government intrusion. The fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth Amendments address protections offered to people accused of committing crimes and their right to trial by jury. The ninth and tenth Amendments cover the constitutional safety nets of fundamental rights not otherwise defined, as well as limitations on federal power.
Finally, although not a part of the Bill of Rights, the thirteenth, fourteenth and fifteenth amendments enabled federal and state legislation to abolish slavery, to establish due process and equal protection of the law, and also to prohibit the use of race in determining who can vote.
Purchase of the pocket-sized book “The U.S. Constitution and Fascinating Facts About It” is highly recommended. Find it used for about $5, on eBook for $2.99, or ask FeU to order it for you.
Sam Filippo holds a degree in English from St. Norbert College and a doctor of law degree from the Northern Illinois University College of Law. He has practiced law for 40 years, specializing in criminal law as a prosecutor and defense attorney. He is also a retired colonel in the United States Army. He and his wife Susie share time between their cabins in Saxon and on Tomahawk Lake in Minocqua.
The fee for the course is $30. To register, download a registration form at www.feuniversity.org or pick one up at the Mercer Library. Mail the completed form and payment to Fe University, PO Box 63, Hurley, WI 54534. Or pay online with PayPal on the Fe University website, providing your email and the class you are registering for in the Notes field on PayPal. New students must still mail in a registration form.
Information provided by Fe University.
