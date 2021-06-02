Fe University has grown since the first class was offered in 2014. To streamline the “college” for seniors, now holding 20-25 classes per year, a manager is needed to take over some of the tasks performed by volunteers, such as maintenance of the website and social media pages, writing newsletters and press releases, scheduling classes, and contacting teachers and students. To accomplish this, FeU is having a giving-day fundraiser June 15 with a goal of raising $20,000.
How did Fe University get started? It’s no secret that the population in the Northwoods is aging. It is also no secret that life-long learning prolongs mental health. Therefore, at the Aging Friendly Communities Summit sponsored by the University of Wisconsin Extension Iron County and the Iron County Health Department in 2013, the idea for Fe University was born. Affordable classes targeting seniors to provide socialization and intellectual stimulation without the pressure of tests and grades became the mission of Fe University.
In the summer of 2014, Fe University offered its first class, a writing class, Turning Narrative into Knowledge. Eight senior retirees signed up for the class taught by Ingrid Nordstrom, a doctoral student, writer and instructor at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. She challenged students to write and rewrite personal stories to search for larger meaning in them. The final project was to submit a 5,000-word essay to be included in a class book. After the class was over, several of the students continued to meet to share their writings. Several have had works published and two are working on serious books soon to be published. Of the class, Ingrid had this to say:
“This was a group of storytellers and writers, and they were more than ready to pay attention, to share and revise their ideas and stories. … . This experience was one of the highlights of my teaching and writing life. Every week as I drove from my home . . . I thanked the universe for this course and for introducing me to this group of writers.”
A second class was offered in the fall, G-Wow: Changing Climate, Changing Culture, an award-winning interactive program on climate change developed by Cathy Techtmann of the UW Extension Iron County. The purpose of her program was to get folks to notice the changes occurring in our area due to warming climate and their effects on our culture. Students recorded their observations and discussed them in class.
Then, in January 2015, at the height of the Gtac mining controversy in Iron and Ashland counties, Tom Fitz, geology professor at Northland College, offered the class Geology of the Northern Highlands. Sixteen students squeezed into the Forestry Department conference room once a week for five weeks to listen to Fitz share his vast knowledge of the geology of the area from 2.8 billion years ago to present. On a spring field trip, not only did students see the iron so sought after in the Penokes, but also stood on a rock 2.8 billion years old.
And on it goes to now. Extension Iron County administered Fe U until 2016 when it was released to an all-volunteer committee. In 2017 Fe U incorporated as a nonprofit. Fe University now has offered 97 classes taught by 53 teachers and taken by about 450 different students. To see the complete list go to http://feuniversity.org/class-list/. History, religion, government, natural resources, skiing, science, art — there is truly something for everyone. To continue operating at the current level, to keep technologically savvy, and to grow in the future, Fe University is asking for support from the community June 15.
What makes Fe University unique is the number of qualified teachers who have retired in the Northwoods and are anxious to share their expertise with other retirees eager to learn. Seniors love learning things the never learned in school or relearning things they had forgotten. Teachers love teaching students who take their classes because they are curious, not because they need college credit. Students report that through Fe U classes they have learned more about the world and U.S. role in it, about the diversity of the ecological niches in our area, about Native American culture, about the witch panic of the 17th century, about the human impact on the environment, about Democracy and more. They have virtually traveled to Ireland, Spain and Italy, and best of all, they have met new friends.
To help keep Fe U sustainable into the future, visit the Fe University Giving Page, http://feuniversity.org/feuniversity-day-of-giving/, or call 715-862-0210 or 906-285-7517.
Information provided by Fe University.
