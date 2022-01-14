Planning for the future can be overwhelming, especially when it comes to complex matters like writing a will or protecting your assets. Elder law attorney Ryan Long will help students prepare for life’s changes in the Fe University class An Introduction to Estate Planning and Paying For Long-Term Care, Mondays, Feb. 14, 21 and 28, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Zoom. Learn about wills, powers of attorney, trusts, Medicaid plans, and financial realities of long-term care. Class is $20. Find out more and register at feuniversity.org.

