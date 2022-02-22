A man who was killed Feb. 13 when he crashed his snowmobile has been identified.

Christopher Fink, 50, of Northfield, Minn., was pronounced dead at the scene after he was thrown from his snowmobile and his body hit a tree, according to the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office at about 9:30 p.m.

Bayfield County Chief Deputy Andy Runice said Fink had just come off Lake Namakagon and was following a narrow track up to a lakeside cabin when his machine hit a hidden obstruction and Fink was thrown off.

Fink was a member of a party of snowmobilers from Minnesota visiting Bayfield County.

Runice said reports did not indicate if alcohol played a part in the crash.

