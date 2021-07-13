A fatal motorcycle crash that took the life of an Ashland man remains under investigation as Bayfield County investigators await the results of digital evidence analysis.
Bayfield County Chief Deputy Andy Runice said experts have downloaded files including video from an onboard camera operated by the driver of a black sports utility vehicle that witnesses said was involved in the accident. In addition, data taken from the camera of a drone belonging to the Bayfield County Land Records Department, which overflew the site following the accident, also was sent to experts for examination.
The June 17 crash killed Keith Damon, 50, of Ashland, when motorcycle he was riding left Highway 2 near the Short Bridge and crashed into rocks along the Chequamegon Bay shoreline.
The Sheriff’s Department’s investigation has centered on the actions of the SUV driver. Runice continued to decline to identify the driver, who he identified as a “person of interest” in the crash.
Runice said that interviews with witnesses have concluded, but that a report to the office of the Bayfield County District Attorney awaits the return of the analysis of digital evidence and no charges have been filed.
Runice said police don’t believe that the SUV actually contacted the motorcycle, but officers wanted to find out if the behavior of the SUV had caused the motorcycle to go off the roadway.
Runice said he did not know when the forensic evidence would be returned to Bayfield County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.