The Ashland County Aging Unit has some farmer’s market vouchers available in Ashland County. This program gives eligible seniors $25 of vouchers to buy fresh, locally grown fruits, vegetables and herbs from certified farmers markets and roadside stands.
To be eligible you must be an Ashland County resident, 60 years of age or older or Native Americans 55 years or older with household income at or below $1,986 per month (or $23,828 annually) for one person and $2,686 per month (or $32,227 annually) for two-person households. For each additional household member, add $700 monthly or $8,399 annually. Only one applicant per household per year can accept vouchers, so those who have already received vouchers this year are not eligible for more.
To apply or for more information, contact the Ashland County Aging Unit at 715-682-4414 ext. 0 or 1-888-682-7672 ext. 0 or stop in the office at 400 Chapple Ave.
Information provided by Ashland County Aging Unit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.