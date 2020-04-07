Bradley J. Mattson was a troubled man, but one who was also kind and loving, said his partner Kristina Berger, 29.
For the last three years, the couple lived with her 7-year-old son, Henry, and her mother Paula Telisczak in Ashland.
And over those three years, Berger watched in helpless despair as Mattson, 43, battled the personal demons that Berger thinks finally claimed him.
“He was an alcoholic and he struggled very heavily with that,” she said.
That struggle came to an end last week when a body was discovered April 2 in a ravine near the Ashland Industrial Park. Police determined the body was that of Bradley Mattson; Ashland Police Chief Jim Gregoire refused to answer questions for this story about how police are investigating the incident, how long they believe the body had been in the ravine or if they suspect foul play.
Trying to change
Mattson wasn’t unfamiliar to police. In recent years, he was convicted of disorderly conduct, burglary, criminal damage to property, drunken driving, shoplifting, resisting arrest and recklessly endangering safety. Most of those crimes were committed in Iron County, where Mattson had lived with his parents. In Ashland County, he was charged in 2019 with trespassing and fined $264.
He also carried personal burdens. His son died at the age of 5 and his brother committed suicide.
After all that, Berger said, Mattson was trying to turn his life around.
After several failed efforts at medical rehab, he was trying to quit drinking on his own, but suffered from sleeplessness, bad dreams and even delirium tremens, she said. Finally, on March 16, seeking alcohol to cope with his symptoms, he said he was going to the liquor store and left their home on 10th Avenue West.
Berger, who is a manager at an Ashland fast-food restaurant, became concerned when Mattson did not come home that night. But he had a history of going out and not coming back for several days.
As the days went on, she became increasingly worried, but she never called police, although she did speak with his former probation officer, who told her that because Mattson had been discharged from parole, he was no longer under the jurisdiction of the Department of Corrections.
Police said there were no apparent signs of injury on Mattson’s body. Gregoire said Monday that he believed an autopsy on the body took place on Friday, but that he was uncertain about when any results would be released.
“It could be anywhere from several days to several weeks,” he said.
He declined to make any other statements.
That leaves Berger in turmoil about what might have happened in those two weeks between Mattson’s disappearance and the discovery of his body.
“I think about how badly I regret not reporting him missing, especially now, knowing that something terrible happened to him,” Berger said. “I think about it every day since they found him. It makes me sick to my stomach knowing that he was out there that whole time.”
She and her mother didn’t report him missing because he was prone to periodic benders. About twice a year he would crawl into a bottle and not emerge for a few weeks.
“He always came home, though,” she said.
This time he didn’t, and with no answers from police, Berger’s mind runs wild. Did he stumble in a stupor into the ravine? Why was he there when it was nowhere near the liquor store or anything else he might have sought? Did he die instantly when he fell, or suffer and freeze to death?
She hopes one day to have answers to those questions.
A different person
Although his alcoholism may have claimed him, Berger said Mattson was a completely different person when he wasn’t drinking.
“He liked to joke around a lot, and he was kind of goofy. He wasn’t that outgoing, but he was active and loved to do things like play basketball,” she said.
Mostly, she said he liked to live quietly with her and her son.
But when he was drinking it could be very hard to deal with.
“It was like having two different boyfriends,” Berger said. “It could be very difficult sometimes. But he was still my best friend, with all his issues. I still cared about him so much.”
Berger said Monday she had not yet come completely to terms with Mattson’s death.
“It’s like he’s still going to come home,” she said.
Berger’s best guess is that in an alcoholic haze, Mattson was trying to walk back to his parents’ home in Iron Belt in Iron County, got lost and fell into the ravine.
Mattson had just found a job at a fast food restaurant and was looking forward to beginning work on Monday.
“He had been so down on himself for having to lean on me so much and not having a job,” Berger said.
Berger’s mother was also a fan of Mattson.
“He was wonderful to her. He was a father figure to Henry,” Telisczak said. “Bradley was a part of our family. I thought of him as my son-in-law. He was a brother to my sons, a dad to my grandson and basically her husband, maybe without that piece of paper, but a husband.”
Berger said she is simply trying to deal with the magnitude of the loss.
“I guess I just try to stay OK myself, try to cope with it,” she said. “It doesn’t make sense.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.