Copper Falls State Park staff and their companion Friends group are capping off the summer season with a few more programs for local communities and visitors enjoying the park’s opportunities to swim, fish, camp, paddle and hike. Late summer programs are scheduled at the park in August:
On Saturday, Aug. 28 from 6-8 p.m., the park features Esther Stewart’s expertise on Copper Falls’ unique and interesting geology. Stewart is a geologist with the Wisconsin Geological and Natural History Survey, University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension.
“Many of the state and county parks in the area preserve beautiful landscapes that are shaped by their underlying geology,” she said. The waterfalls at Copper Falls State Park developed in places where softer, more erodible rock layers overlie harder, more durable rock layers. Stewart’s research focuses on the rock unit that forms the Devil’s Gate feature at the park. To demonstrate concepts from her program, the presentation will be followed by a guided hike on the Doughboy’s Trail where she will point out features and answer questions. The optional hike will showcase two of the park’s waterfalls and various rock formations. The moderately easy hike does include a few steps.
In September, the fun continues as UW-Madison’s astronomy team returns for the popular program “Universe in the Park” beginning around 7:30 p.m. The session will begin just after sunset with a 30- to 40-minute presentation and slide show about astronomy. Weather permitting, the program will be followed by an opportunity for participants to view the night sky through a telescope.
Fall programs will also be held later in September with favorites including Laine Stowell highlighting Wisconsin’s elk restoration program and a campfire cooking demo that same day with the Flambeau River outdoor cooking group on Sept. 18 (time to be determined). September colors also bring the day-long annual Fall Festival on Sept. 25. Look for details on fall happenings coming soon.
Educational programs are co-sponsored by the Friends of Copper Falls State Park and the Wisconsin DNR. All programs will be held rain or shine and are free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring a comfortable lawn chair in case seating is limited. Parked vehicles will need to have purchased either an annual or daily park pass; $8/day for Wisconsin plates or $11/day for out-of-state plates, available at the park office. Pets are not allowed at program venues. For special accommodations, as needed, contact park staff prior to the program date.
Information provided by Copper Falls State Park.
