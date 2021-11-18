Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers examines patterns for Snow Sleeves arm gaiters manufactured at AdventureUs in Washburn as owner Amy Trembo, left, talks about her business. AdventureUs was among several Washburn businesses that Evers visited Thursday to see how state grants have helped revitalize downtown. Washburn businesses have received seven of the $10,000 grants given to businesses that occupy formerly vacant properties.
(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.