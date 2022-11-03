Escaping from Russia, with love: Washburn family welcomes war refugees

Editor’s note: Portions of the interviews for this story were conducted using a translation application; most of Sasha Melnyk’s quotes are approximations as transcribed by that app.
The bombs and missiles began slamming into Sasha Melnyk’s neighborhood in central Ukraine early in spring.
The government had warned her that the Russians were coming. For weeks, she had kept a suitcase packed and the car gassed up, ready to flee in case the Russian army made it all the way to her city of Kirovohrad.
But Sasha, 36, wasn’t ready to give up the home and six acres of land she owned. So she stuck it out for weeks, going to work every day as a manager in a company that sold wood products near Odessa. She and coworkers hid in a basement at work when the bombs came, then emerged and went back to work — until the war became so intense that the orders stopped coming in and the work ended.
But then, four months went by with no bombs, no missiles. Melnyk allowed herself to hope the worst was over, that the conflict might be resolved.
“We calmed down a bit,” she said. “But then, one fine day in the forest, rockets flew again. I began to realize we had to go somewhere else because there was no safe place. There was nowhere safe in Ukraine.”
Sasha and her 5-year-old daughter Anya were forced to flee the only home they ever knew. They spoke almost no English and carried only what they could fit in one suitcase.
They landed, improbably, in the home of a couple they had never met in a place they had never heard of, thousands of miles away from Ukraine — Washburn, Wisconsin.
Offering refuge
Don and Jodie Karr had never done anything like it before.
Their journey began when one of Don’s coworkers at Columbia Forest Products in Mellen, Eric Magnuson, told him about sponsoring a Ukrainian family trying to escape the war. Don started looking on social media at all the refugees seeking safe places to live; his heart was particularly touched by all the moms with young kids who were running for their lives as their husbands and sons joined the fighting.
“We’re recent empty-nesters and we had room available,” Don Karr said. “And we thought, if we can help someone, we should.”
The couple — Jodie teaches health sciences at Northwood Technical College — applied for the federal government’s Uniting for Ukraine project, President Joe Biden’s program that allows Ukrainians with sponsors to stay in the U.S. for two years. Their sponsors must commit to financially supporting what the government refers to as their “beneficiaries,” providing them with safe housing and needed medical care, helping them learn English and getting their kids enrolled in local schools.
The Karrs could check all those boxes. Both are able to do a fair amount of their work from home, so they could commit to being around to ease the transition of beneficiaries.
“It’s not that hard to do, to help one person,” Jodie Karr said. “We’ve been very blessed. And if you consider the situation they’re in right now in Ukraine, well, if you have a warm place to put someone and can feed them, why wouldn’t you do it?”
Still, the Karrs speak no Ukrainian or Russian. So they didn’t know exactly what they were getting into when they applied to sponsor Sasha — the sister of the woman that Magnuson had sponsored.
Escaping atrocities
Back in Ukraine, Sasha grew more and more worried as the Russian bombs and missiles fell with increasing frequency — and rumors of civilian executions, soldiers raping women and children and other atrocities proved true. She and Anya spent many nights in their basement, hiding with bottled water and their escape suitcase packed.
Ukraine, a country about the size of Texas, has a fraught history with Russia. Both were part of the Soviet Union, which collapsed in 1991 when Sasha was about 5 years old. Eight years ago, angered that Ukrainian anti-government protestors threw President and Russian sympathizer Viktor Yanukovych out of office, Vladimir Putin invaded and annexed the Ukrainian region of Crimea, which Russia has occupied ever since.
Until this year, the two countries had settled into an uneasy peace — Sasha’s mother, now dead, was Russian, and Sasha had vacationed there more than once — and Sasha still can’t explain what the conflict is all about.
“I don’t really understand politics,” she said. “It is not my interest.”
What was her interest was the growing carnage around her. For weeks she didn’t allow Anya to leave their home for fear she would see bodies in the streets, the victims of Russian missiles. She had friends who were wounded in the attacks, but she was torn when she thought about fleeing.
“I would join the fighting if I could,” she said. “I would be in the army. But they won’t take me because of Anya.”
On the day she escaped, so did thousands of others. Lines at gasoline stations were miles long as people fueled up for the long drive to Poland about 600 miles away.
She and Anya said goodbye to Sasha’s father — Sasha and Anya’s father are divorced — and journeyed to a refugee camp near Warsaw, where they had no idea what the future held.
Sasha’s sister Evgeniya left before her and had found a family in the United States — the Magnusons — willing to sponsor her. Sasha applied for the same program before leaving for Poland.
“There are a lot of people who dream of coming and living in America,” Sasha said. “We don’t have that idea. We just wanted to be in a safe place. Anything was safer than staying where we lived.”
A perilous journey
At home between Ashland and Washburn, the Karrs had decided they were ready to help. They began communicating via social media and email with Sasha, first in Ukraine and then in Poland as their application and Sasha’s paperwork worked their way through the system.
“I don’t know where is Wisconsin,” Sasha said. “All I knew is they were a good family in a safe place. The thing I was worried about is, how would I support my child here? Could I go to work and feel like a person? But Don and Jodie helped with everything.”
The Karrs paid for Sasha and Anya’s tickets — first on a bus to Warsaw, which itself was a perilous trip. On the eve of their departure, Russians bombed the bridges on their intended route, and the detour extended the bus journey to 27 hours.
From Warsaw they flew to Amsterdam to Detroit to Minneapolis, where on Sept. 2 the Karrs first met the mother and daughter they would welcome into their home.
A new beginning
The first day at home, it became clear what a challenge their new lives would be — for everyone.
“That morning, I was up making coffee and Anya came bouncing out of the bedroom and just started going on and on in Russian,” Jodie said. “So we played the pointing game — I would point at cereal and say, ‘Do you want that?’ or at toast, ‘Do you want that?’”
The most-used appliance in the house is Sasha’s cellphone, which has a translation app on it. Speak into it, and it instantaneously translates from English to Ukrainian — or vice versa.
It works pretty well, though everyone has had a few laughs at its mistakes. And Anya hasn’t the patience for it. She has grown particularly close to Don, climbing into his lap and tugging at his legs, and one of the Karrs’ dogs, which she has inexplicably given a Ukrainian nickname that translates as “little zucchini.”
“Sometimes, she comes running into the room and babbles a bunch of words in Russian and I’m like, ‘I wish I knew what that kid was saying.’ But you’re right, we seem to have connected,” Don said.
So have Jodie and Sasha.
“It doesn’t matter what part of the world you’re from,” Jodie said. “A child’s a child and a mom’s a mom. It’s uncanny how quickly two moms understand one another.”
The Karrs haven’t done it all on their own. Jodie’s friends at Memorial Medical Center provided clothes and toys for Sasha and Anya. Three Bay-Area congregations took up a collection to help.
“It has been exhausting, the communication and everything,” Jodie said. “But when I feel exhausted, I just imagine how Sasha must feel.”
Watching the war
Anya now is attending kindergarten in Washburn, and Sasha has an international driver’s license that allows her to travel twice a week to Superior for English lessons. Sasha recently got her Social Security card and work authorization, giving her hope that she’ll find a job when her English improves.
Still, Ukraine haunts both her and Anya. They have nightmares of the horrors they escaped.
“Anya remembers the bombs,” Sasha said. “But she constantly talks about how she wishes the war would end so she could go home. I worry about her because she can’t communicate with other kids. It’s hard for her here. If we don’t have war, I would like to go home.”
That doesn’t seem likely any time soon. Sasha talks on social media with friends in Ukraine who are part of the fighting. She has heard the stories of mass civilian graves and Russian atrocities, and she fears for the people who stayed behind as winter settles in and the Russian army has destroyed or cut off electricity, heat and water to homes. Just last weekend, missiles streaked over Sasha’s father’s home, reminding him that war is ever present.
That’s why the Karrs have become unlikely evangelists for the refugee effort.
“I’d like to see people in the Ashwabay area mobilize to help them,” Don said. “The war isn’t going away and it’s probably going to get worse. You can’t help everyone, but you can pick one person you can help. Russia’s idea of war is our idea of terrorism. They bomb indiscriminately. They rape women. How can we not help?”
Sasha, too, hopes more of her countrymen can escape and that America and other countries send more arms to those who stayed to fight.
“We can win if it’s all level — if they don’t use atomic bombs,” Sasha said. “Everyone is worried about that. I would very much like people to know that people need help at least to leave for a little while. So many people have no lights or heat. I really just want it all to stop so people could live and work like before.”
Until that day comes, the Karrs will continue to welcome Sasha and Anya in their home.
“They’ve really been such a blessing for us,” Don said. “They’re a joy to have here.”
“They’re family now,” Jodie said. “They’re our family.”
