Local students put their creativity to work and explained why healthy soil is important to the environment during the 2022 Wisconsin Soil and Water Conservation Department Poster and Speech contest.

The winners of the poster portion of the Ashland County level have been announced.

Home-schooled third-grader Elias Schmidt was selected as the winner of the second-third grade category. Not only did Elias take first pace in the Ashland County contest, he went on to take third in the Northwest Area contest.

Our Lady of the Lakes student Addie McGuire was the Ashland County winner of the seventh-ninth-grade category. Ashland High School student Lahaela Mika placed first in the 10th-12th-grade category.

