Labyrinth

Washburn resident Meg Krause, left and Lucy Terry of Bayfield stroll through Washburn Meditation Center’s new labyrinth, put in place by volunteers and open to the public. The walkway is based on a design in a French medieval church and is a part of a contemplative practice aimed at promoting clearing of the mind. “It’s to encourage people to pause and reflect, to reach a level of peace,” Terry said. The Washburn Meditation Center at 325 Washington Ave. offers meditation opportunities, yoga and related activities.

