...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT...
For the following areas...
Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI...
Lake Superior west of a line from Saxon Harbor WI to Grand Portage MN
beyond 5NM...
Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI...
Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland...
Sand Island to Bayfield WI...
At 440 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 9 nm north of Devils Island, to 12 nm east of
Raspberry Island Lighthouse, to 13 nm east of Madeline Island, moving
east at 25 knots.
HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 knots and large hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and
suddenly higher waves. Large hail could result in
structural damage.
severe thunderstorms will be near...
Outer Island around 450 PM CDT.
Other locations impacted by severe thunderstorms include Stockton
Island, Apostle Islands National Lake Shore and Outer Island.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until these storms pass.
Wind gusts to 40 knots, large hail, high waves, dangerous lightning,
and heavy rain are possible with these storms.
&&
HAIL...>.75IN;
WIND...40KTS
Washburn resident Meg Krause, left and Lucy Terry of Bayfield stroll through Washburn Meditation Center’s new labyrinth, put in place by volunteers and open to the public. The walkway is based on a design in a French medieval church and is a part of a contemplative practice aimed at promoting clearing of the mind. “It’s to encourage people to pause and reflect, to reach a level of peace,” Terry said. The Washburn Meditation Center at 325 Washington Ave. offers meditation opportunities, yoga and related activities.
