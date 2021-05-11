Ashland coffee drinkers on the go can look forward to getting their hot cup of brew without ever getting out of their car.
Lucy Koivisto and her husband Michael Tuttle own and operate the Copper Cup Coffee Shop in Ironwood, Mich., and have had an extremely successful business there, offering drive-through coffee and treats and operating their own coffee roastery.
The couple recently purchased a piece of unused city land on the southeastern corner of Lake Shore Drive and Stuntz Avenue, where they intend to open a second shop, using the drive-through model that has proven so popular in Ironwood.
The idea of establishing a drive-through java station came to Koivisto as a necessity that her community was missing.
“We had just come back to Ironwood, and I was trying to trudge through a bunch of snow with an infant car seat to pick up coffee for my husband and I, and I realized it was so inconvenient for people who are on the go, so our main idea was to provide convenient option for people who are in a hurry to get coffee and treats,” she said.
With the success of the Ironwood shop, the two wanted to open a second Copper Cup in Ashland. After considering various sites, they found an ideal location on the southeastern corner of Lake Shore Drive East and Stuntz Avenue.
The parcel, formerly a part of the Soo Line Railroad holdings donated to the city by the Canadian National Railroad several years ago, offered an excellent location for what Koivisto and Tuttle had in mind. The two closed the sale with the city at the end of March, and have begun working on the design for the new operation.
Koivisto said they originally had a conceptual drawing of the structure, but when they went to the city to buy the land they found they could obtain an additional piece of property, so now they are planning on expanding the building to make use of the additional land.
“Doubling the size of the land completely changed what we could do,” she said.
It’s easy to see why the two decided larger was better; back in Ironwood they work in a space that is just 200 square feet.
“It’s tiny; we had to discontinue selling breakfast bagels because we had no place to store them,” she said.
As yet, they don’t have a formal design for the Ashland Copper Cup, but they know what they want. Plans include roasting their own coffee in a roaster building that they have just completed. Eventually they plan to sell roasted beans out of the coffee shop locations and online.
The current shop has about 10 full- and part-time employees, and Koivisto said the Ashland facility would likely employ around 20.
“We are always busy; we almost always have a line of customers,” she said.
Koivisto said she anticipated the Ashland Copper Cup to open in 2022.
