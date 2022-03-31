DrLibris
 
Pollyanna (Lily Robertson) comes to life in the Chequamegon Theatre Association production of "The Island of Dr. Libris," directed by mother-daughter team Wendy and Becca Moore and on stage until April 10. (Claire Duquette for The Ashland Daily Press)

When Wilhelmina (Billy) Gillfoyle and her brilliant but busy mother arrive for a 10-week vacation at a remote lakeside cabin owned by Dr. Libris, her mother’s university co-worker, Billy is horrified to discover there is no wifi, no cell reception and not even a television. The only possible entertainment is a large collection of books lodged in Dr. Libris’s study.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments