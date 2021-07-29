The Wisconsin Department of Transportation and Ayres Associates will hold a meeting to discuss proposed reconstruction of Highway 13 from Jefferson Avenue to Golf Course Road in the city of Mellen and town of Morse.
The meting will be Aug. 11 at 5 p.m. at the Mellen Senior Center, 106 Iron St., Mellen. It will be an open-house format with maps, exhibits and a brief presentation at 5:30 p.m., after which DOT staff will answer questions.
The pavement on Highway 13 is aging and starting to show more significant signs of deterioration. To address these, the proposed project includes:
• Reconstructing Highway 13 in the city of Mellen, including replacing the pavement, the Bad River Bridge, storm sewer and curb and gutter
• Making improvements at the railroad crossing north of the Highway 13-Highway 77 intersection
• Installing a street lighting system
• Upgrading curb ramps
• Resurfacing Highway 13 from the north city limits to Golf Course Road
In addition, Mellen also will replace sanitary sewer and water mains in the area.
During reconstruction in Mellen, traffic will be staged using single-lane closures and partial detours using Thomas Street and Olson Road. Motorists can expect single-lane closures controlled by flagging during the resurfacing portion of the project north of Mellen.
Construction is scheduled for 2023.
For more information about the project, contact WisDOT Project Manager Matt Dickenson at (715) 395-3022 or matthew.dickenson@dot.wi.gov.
Information provided by state Department of Transportation.
