Ashland Lions Club members donated 16 smoke detectors and 14 carbon monoxide detectors to the Ashland Fire Department. This is the third year the club has donated smoke detectors to the Department. The fire department replaces old or missing detectors that they encounter in homes when on calls. Picured are Charlie Ofstad, Brian Ofstad, Chrisi Ofstad, Tim Oksiuta, Amy Jacobson, Tom Pesek and Julie LeBlanc.
Information provided by Ashland Lions Club.
