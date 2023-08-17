Dollar general

 The sale of the C.R. Treasures property has been finalized, paving the way for Dollar General to raze the building and begin construction in Washburn. 

 Tom Stankard/Staff photo

A sold sign has been added to post in front of the C.R. Treasures building in Washburn, months after plans for a discount store to buy the property were announced.

  

