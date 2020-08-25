Washburn dock

MICHELLE JENSEN/STAFF PHOTO

Crews work at Thompson’s West End Park boat launch Tuesday in Washburn. The site should be ready soon for the docks scheduled to arrive by the end of August. The city has been installing a new timber crib courtesy dock and an accessible floating courtesy dock, and replacing the timber bulkhead staging area with new sheetpile bulkhead and concrete. While repairs are underway, boaters may launch from Washburn Marina.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments