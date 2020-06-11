Crews tear apart the boat launch Thursday at Thompson’s West End Park in Washburn. During 2020 the city will install a new timber crib courtesy dock and an accessible floating courtesy dock, and replace the timber bulkhead staging area with new bulkhead and concrete. While repairs are underway, boaters may launch from Washburn Marina.
