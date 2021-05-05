Food distribution

Rick Olivo/Staff Photo

Ashland Police Chief Bill Hagstrom hauls a box of free food to a waiting vehicle in a Farmers to Families food distribution effort Wednesday. The giveaway was sponsored by the Ashland Police Department and arranged by Red Cliff Food Distribution Program Manager Butch Bressette. About 1,200 boxes of milk, cheese, potatoes, apples, celery, carrots and frozen cooked chicken taco filling were handed out.

