Ashland County Board members each year play a friendly game of horseshoes at the Ashland County Fair in which the previous year’s winner defends their title. This years new Champions are Dick Pufall and Marty Vitek. Second place went to Philomena Kebec and Kathy Schutte. Barb Jaaska won for throwing the most ringers.

Information provided by Ashland County Board.

