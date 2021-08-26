...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR DOUGLAS, BAYFIELD, ASHLAND, IRON,
BURNETT, WASHBURN, SAWYER, AND PRICE COUNTIES...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Particle Pollution which will remain in effect
until 12:00 AM CDT Friday, August 27. This advisory affects people in
Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer, and
Price counties.
Smoke from the Greenwood fire in northeast Minnesota and fires in
Ontario's Quetico Provincial Park is currently impacting northern
Wisconsin and is expected to slowly spread east-southeast today.
Elevated fine particulate matter (PM2.5) concentrations are
anticipated to result in air quality index (AQI) values in the
UNHEALTHY level through the morning and early afternoon. Sensitive
groups, including children, elderly people, and individuals with
respiratory and cardiac problems, should avoid all strenuous outdoor
activities. All others should avoid prolonged strenuous outdoor
activities.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.