The Ashland Daily Press brought home seven awards this year in the Wisconsin Newspaper Association’s Better Newspaper Contest including a first-place award for its coverage of an event that drew thousands of people last summer to the national forest.
The Rainbow Family Gathering drew free-spirited nature-lovers from all over the country to the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest. The Daily Press’ coverage was led by reporter Michelle Jensen, who reported on every aspect of the festival, from fears that they would bring violence and crime to the area to how local businesses benefitted from their stay and, after camping out with them for a night, how the Rainbows celebrate nature and their own brand of freedom.
That coverage earned Jensen and others involved in the project a first-place award.
“Each year newspapers from around the state wait with anticipation to see if the contest entries they submitted will be recognized as winners in the Better Newspaper Contest,” Daily Press Publisher Jim Moran said. “You always have a few submissions that your are really proud of. As the new publisher of the Ashland Daily Press I cannot express enough how lucky readers are that we have such a talented editorial staff at the Press. Congratulation on the awards we received this year, and thank you for tireless work to cover the news.”
All the Daily Press awards and winners announced Friday were:
First Place for Ongoing/Extended Coverage; Michelle Jensen, Peter Wasson, Alison Tollas; Rainbows take over national forest
• Second Place; Local Outdoor Column; Mark Parman; Survivors
• Third Place; Best Front Page; Jen Moritz, Peter Wasson, Rick Olivo, Michelle Jensen
• Third Place; Breaking News Coverage; Peter Wasson, Michelle Jensen, Rick Olivo; Shooting leaves one dead, rattles Ashland neighborhood
• Third Place; Reporting on Local Education; Rick Olivo, Peter Wasson; Students fight decision to close two Ashland charter schools; District to rescind, revote on charter closures; Ashland board kills charters after student pleas fail
• Honorable Mention; Feature Photo; Ed Monroe; Two kidds
• Honorable Mention; Open Records/FOI Award; Rick Olivo, Peter Wasson; Students fight decision to close two Ashland charter schools; District to rescind, revote on charter closures; Ashland board kills charters after student pleas fail; Charters produced some exceptional kids; Ashland elementary charter school to close.
