Close readers will recognize a new-old name on our sports pages today.
Hilary Jewell previously did some freelance writing for the Daily Press when she was director of the Bayfield Rec Center. It’s my pleasure today to introduce her as our new staff sports reporter.
Jewell comes to the job with her own athletic chops. She played collegiate hockey, including a trip to the Frozen Four as a member of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point team that lost the national title game by one goal, and played for the Minnesota Thoroughbreds. She also played soccer and was a weightlifter in high school — the latter of which no doubt helped her in a stint as a commercial fisherwoman in Alaska.
Jewell, 37, who grew up in White Bear Lake, Minn., finished her college degree at Northland, where she also coached hockey, and then took a job with Wilderness Inquiry in Minneapolis and ended up managing its kayak program and base camp at Little Sand Bay. She married her husband and had their toddler son Sigurd (after the environmental writer) and now brings her skills and talents to the Daily Press.
Though women have played a role in national sports coverage for many years now, female sports writers at daily newspapers are still something of a rarity. It’s my sincere hope that Jewell’s experiences as a female athlete and a mom add a perspective to our sports coverage that has long been missing.
Coverage of boys and men still dominates all sports coverage in the U.S., which is something of a mystery. A woman, Serena Williams, arguably holds the title of most dominant athlete of all time. And the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team, currently ranked No. 1 in the world, not only has left its male counterpart in the dust but also has made a noteworthy push to ensure that female athletes are paid we well as men.
Jewell has competed and coached under the same stresses and conditions and will bring those experiences to the job. You can reach her at hjewell@ashlanddailypress.net.
With the sports position filled, our attention now turns to filling our open Bayfield County reporting job.
Michelle Jensen, who ably covered the county for the past year, left us a few weeks ago to take over as editor of our sister paper in Rice Lake.
Jensen forged some great bonds with folks in Bayfield County, and it will be tough to find someone as capable as she.
Until we do, please let us know about Bayfield County news we might be missing. Feel free to email me directly or send tips to pressnews@ashlanddailypress.net.
Peter J. Wasson is managing editor of the Ashland Daily Press. Reach him at pwasson@ashlanddailypress.net.
