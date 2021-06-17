Jeff Robischon this week took over as general manager of the Ashland Daily Press after a career spent in newspapers across the region and the country. Robischon will also be responsible for operations at the Price County Review and Northwood’s Shopper.
Robischon said be believes being an active member of the community is a role he takes very seriously and looks forward to in Ashland. In his previous positions he has been involved in Rotary and chambers of commerce. He also has played in his local church bands.
Prior to joining Adams Publishing Group, Jeff served in various media capacities to include regional advertising director for Lee Enterprises Northwest division overseeing the advertising operations for Washington and Oregon newspapers. Prior to that, he served as classified ad director for Lee’s Quad City Times in Davenport, Iowa. The bulk of Robischon’s career has been in the media industry including positions with Gannett and McClatchy, where he spent nine years at the Star Tribune in Minneapolis in various positions. His newspaper career started as a sales representative at a shopper in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
Most recently, Robischon served as student media advisor at Western Oregon University, advising students working with the campus newspaper, radio station and magazine. It was a role he was deeply passionate about. He even built a podcasting studio to help the students build their multimedia journalism talents.
In December, Robischon moved back to the Midwest to be closer to his parents. His pride and joy are his three kids, Mati (21), Elle (19) and Camden (15).
His hobbies including fishing and playing guitar, and he even recorded an album.
