Deliveries of the Ashland Daily Press in Ashland were delayed Friday because of Thursday's snowstorm, which caused papers to be late coming from our presses in Eau Claire.
Customers within the city can expect their papers to be delivered Saturday. Rural route customers should have received their papers on time.
We apologize for the delay and encourage readers to explore our website for today's news.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.