Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST SATURDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Iron, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&