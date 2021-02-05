Newspaper

Deliveries of the Ashland Daily Press in Ashland were delayed Friday because of Thursday's snowstorm, which caused papers to be late coming from our presses in Eau Claire. 

Customers within the city can expect their papers to be delivered Saturday. Rural route customers should have received their papers on time.

We apologize for the delay and encourage readers to explore our website for today's news.

